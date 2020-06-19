UBS Group AG Makes New $173,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of EJUL opened at $24.92 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

