UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Torm were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Torm stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Torm PLC has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -407.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Torm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

