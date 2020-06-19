UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 466,564 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $352.09 million, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.