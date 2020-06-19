UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $391.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The company had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

