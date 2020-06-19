UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Calix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Calix by 873.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of CALX opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Calix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $762.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

