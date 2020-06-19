UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Dawson James started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

