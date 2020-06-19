UBS Group AG Sells 11,948 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

