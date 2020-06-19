UBS Group AG Sells 32,834 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Altus Midstream worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 960,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSE ALTM opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00.

