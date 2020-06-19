UBS Group AG Sells 38,807 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Avid Bioservices Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

