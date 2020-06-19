UBS Group AG Sells 43,859 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $559.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.78.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

