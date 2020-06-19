UBS Group AG Sells 684 Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.49% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XWEB opened at $99.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $100.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

