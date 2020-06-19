UBS Group AG Sells 6,840 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Citizens & Northern worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZNC shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,866.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $227,540.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,843 shares of company stock worth $109,234. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

