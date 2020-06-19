UBS Group AG Sells 78,125 Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.