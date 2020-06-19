UBS Group AG Sells 9,871 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,515,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,274 shares of company stock worth $38,206,053 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

