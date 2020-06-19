UBS Group AG Takes Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000.

KORP opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

