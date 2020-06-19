UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 68.43%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

