United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

