Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 53.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

