Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 8,062 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

