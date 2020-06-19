Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells $167,703.80 in Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.