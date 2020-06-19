Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox Sells 9,835 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upland Software stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $862.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

