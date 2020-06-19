US Bancorp DE Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,774,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 955,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 223,144 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

BSBR stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

