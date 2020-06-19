ValuEngine Upgrades Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Buy

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CEMI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of CEMI opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

