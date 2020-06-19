Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

VEU stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

