Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $48.26 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

