Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

