Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,322,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.43.

CABO opened at $1,813.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,830.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,656.47. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.