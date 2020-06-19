Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of LGI Homes worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Shares of LGIH opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.