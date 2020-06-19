Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alteryx worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $50,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $32,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $33,760,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $27,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $162.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,215.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $680,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,026,744 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.