Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,906 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kohl’s worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

