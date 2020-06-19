Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.08 ($69.76).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €62.48 ($70.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 1-year high of €76.16 ($85.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.93.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

