Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €70.00 ($78.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.08 ($69.76).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €62.48 ($70.20) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52-week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.89 and its 200 day moving average is €58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.