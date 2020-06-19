Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Insiders sold a total of 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after buying an additional 122,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,866,000 after buying an additional 117,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

