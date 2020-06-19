Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,089. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

