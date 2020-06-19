Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gray Television (GTN)

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/16/2020 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

6/12/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2020 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2020 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2020 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Gray Television was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/8/2020 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

