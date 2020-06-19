Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 225,475 Shares

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,077,458 shares in the company, valued at $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55.

On Monday, June 8th, Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of Weight Watchers International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $9,343,597.25.

Shares of WW stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.