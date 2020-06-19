Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

