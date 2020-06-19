William Banyai Sells 11,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $419,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,377,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, William Banyai sold 20,113 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $804,721.13.

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

