Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $1,262,550.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,262,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,602 shares in the company, valued at $43,566,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39.

WSM opened at $86.15 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.