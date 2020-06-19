WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.34 Million

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $179.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.03 million and the lowest is $177.09 million. WNS posted sales of $211.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $843.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.99 million to $896.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $947.80 million, with estimates ranging from $878.89 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 613,642 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in WNS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459,295 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 414,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in WNS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 324,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WNS by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 298,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

