Yeti’s (YETI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

YETI stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock worth $400,168,595 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Yeti by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 616,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yeti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

