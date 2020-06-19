Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $431.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.35 million. American Axle & Manufact. posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

