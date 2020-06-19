Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to “Buy”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

