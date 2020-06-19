Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €73.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.53 ($61.27).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €64.38 ($72.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.02. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.