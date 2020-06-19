Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.87

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $243.87 and last traded at $238.97, with a volume of 3207371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.00 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,417 shares of company stock valued at $149,849,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

