$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.20 on Friday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $401.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $135,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 281,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.