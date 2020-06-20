$1.51 EPS Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $0.12. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 529.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

