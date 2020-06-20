1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 15772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

