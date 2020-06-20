$10.62 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will report sales of $10.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.79 million, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $73.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million.

MBII has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis decreased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

