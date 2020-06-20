$122.15 Million in Sales Expected for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will post $122.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.74 million and the lowest is $111.81 million. Mobile Mini reported sales of $150.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $548.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.23 million to $553.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $561.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.96 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MINI. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 801,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,383 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 97.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 138,208 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

